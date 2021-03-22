Left Menu

ISSF WC: Abhishek, Yashaswini bag bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event

India's Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal clinched a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:09 IST
ISSF WC: Abhishek, Yashaswini bag bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event
Abhishek Verma (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal clinched a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Earlier in the day, India's 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek and Yashaswini attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. Elavenil Valarivan also retained her spot on the Women's 10m Air Rifle rankings, meaning three Indian shooters now hold the top spot.

"3 Indian shooters are #1. 10m Air Pistol shooters #YashaswiniDeswal & @abhishek_70007 become World #1 after their gold & bronze at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup. Women's 10m Air Rifle @elavalarivan retains her #1 ranking. #TOPSAthlete #Shooting," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted. Also, India earlier won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event. The pair of Divyansh Panwar and Valarivan defeated the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final.

After the achievement, Divyansh reflected on the difficulties of living in a bio-secure bubble amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while Elavenil spoke about having an "added advantage". She said there was "no pressure at all", giving credit to her mentor. "See, there is not much impact but yes, something is there to feel because the environment has changed. You have to be under all kinds of restrictions, you have to be in a bio bubble, and you can't go out. So, a little bit of impact comes to mind but it doesn't create problems or difference in the match," Divyansh told reporters.

Talking about the competition, he said: "I always keep checking what my competitor is doing. I check everything and I think it's good for me, for my future. It's good to learn." Elavenil stated: "We had to put up a good show, we managed it quite well. I think it's part of the preparation plan whatever I was working on so it's just another step towards the goal. No pressure at all, having a good mentor behind is always an added advantage." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bruce Willis celebrates 12-year wedding anniversary with Emma Heming

Hollywood action star Bruce Willis over the past weekend celebrated his 12-year wedding anniversary with his wife Emma Heming Willis. Heming took to her Instagram handle and posted a loving tribute for the actor, in honour of their 12-year ...

Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

Australia was set on Monday to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydneys west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. Reuters images showed submerged inter...

Canadian ex-diplomat goes on trial behind closed doors in China charged with espionage

The trial of Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, began in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense talks with China in Ala...

Param Bir Singh's letter rocks Lok Sabha; BJP demands resignation of MVA govt, Sena defends

The BJP on Monday demanded resignation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parama Bir Singhs claim that the states Home Minister Anil Deshmukh set a Rs 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021