ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:39 IST
Saurabh Chaudhary (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Manu defeated opponents from Iran 16-12 in the final. The Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal bagged a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.

Earlier in the day, India's 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek and Yashaswini attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. Elavenil Valarivan also retained her spot on the Women's 10m Air Rifle rankings, meaning three Indian shooters now hold the top spot. "3 Indian shooters are #1. 10m Air Pistol shooters #YashaswiniDeswal & @abhishek_70007 become World #1 after their gold & bronze at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup. Women's 10m Air Rifle @elavalarivan retains her #1 ranking. #TOPSAthlete #Shooting," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Also, India earlier won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event. The pair of Divyansh Panwar and Valarivan defeated the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final. (ANI)

