Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed, BCCI recognition likely to follow

The Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India DCCI has been formed, a move that could pave way for the physically challenged cricketers to play under the BCCI logo.Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition. The dream of Differently-Abled cricket players to play with the BCCI logo and represent India in recognized International tournaments may come true very soon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:17 IST
The Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has been formed, a move that could pave way for the physically challenged cricketers to play under the BCCI logo.

Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition. ''The dream of Differently-Abled cricket players to play with the BCCI logo and represent India in recognized International tournaments may come true very soon. ''With firm support from different groups running differently-abled cricket, the DCCI has been formed under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act,” a media release stated.

Mahantesh GK, known for his contribution towards blind cricket, was unanimously elected as DCCI President.

Ravi Chauhan, representing the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, Squadron leader (Retd) Abhai Pratap Singh representing Wheelchair Cricket India Association and Sumit Jain representing IDCA decided to come together to form a common body.

It said that the suggestion came from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a recent meeting with all the stake holders of disability cricket.

Shah had suggested that BCCI was more eager to help in all forms of cricket including cricket for differently-abled.

The Supreme Court appointed Lodha committee had also recommended in its report that cricket for differently-abled should be given a priority and efforts should be made to form a committee in the BCCI to run the game smoothly.

Chauhan, who was elected as DCCI Secretary, said Shah’s guidance, support and vision has led to the formation of DCCI.

''We are very thankful to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for continuous support and encouragement to differently-abled cricket players. With BCCI support, it can boost the cricket movement for the differently-abled cricket players,” said Mahantesh.

The released added that currently thousands of differently-abled cricket players in the country are playing without any help.

