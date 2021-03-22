Left Menu

NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan Tomar signs with KEBA Preparatory School

NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan Tomar has signed with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school or college basketball program in the US.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:28 IST
Harshwardhan Tomar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan Tomar has signed with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school or college basketball program in the US. Tomar first participated in the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program in 2015. In 2018, he joined NBA Academy India as part of the second class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The center from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has been part of multiple basketball development camps organised by the NBA, including the 2019 NBA Academy Games and Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global during NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte. Tomar was also part of the NBA Academy India team that competed in the 2019-20 European Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in Hungary.

"I am truly grateful to KEBA Prep School for this opportunity and look forward to adding new layers to my game and advance my academic goals at the same time," Tomar said in a statement. "I thank my mother who has stood by me through all, and my coaches and peers at the NBA Academy India for getting me ready for this chapter of my life." "We believe Harshwardhan Tomar's mobility, versatility and elite skill set will be a great fit with KEBA Prep's rigorous training program and renowned work ethic," said KEBA Prep head coach Liori Kennedy.

In addition to Tomar, four NBA Academy India student-athletes have committed to playing basketball in the US. They are Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy), and Riyanshu Negi (DME Sports Academy). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

