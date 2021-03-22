Left Menu

Cricket-Moeen remains vital for England despite T20 snub - Morgan

Moeen Ali warming the bench during the Twenty20 series against India was "circumstantial" and the all-rounder remains a vital white-ball player for the team, captain Eoin Morgan said on Monday. The 33-year-old played one test in India, before flying home for a pre-arranged rest. On his return, Moeen watched from the sidelines as India beat England 3-2 in the five-match Twenty20 series.

Reuters | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:39 IST
Cricket-Moeen remains vital for England despite T20 snub - Morgan

Moeen Ali warming the bench during the Twenty20 series against India was "circumstantial" and the all-rounder remains a vital white-ball player for the team, captain Eoin Morgan said on Monday. Moeen tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka in January. The 33-year-old played one test in India, before flying home for a pre-arranged rest.

On his return, Moeen watched from the sidelines as India beat England 3-2 in the five-match Twenty20 series. Morgan hinted Moeen would get his chance in the three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday when asked if he still regarded him as a vital member of the side.

"Yes, I do," Morgan told a video conference. "Anybody who's an all-rounder within the side and makes our squad is extremely valuable to our side.

"I know he's not played but that's been circumstantial. The pitches that we've played on just have not turned, and that obviously limits the amount of a finger-spinner's contribution." Morgan said Moeen, known for his nagging off-spin and fluent batting, was considered for each of the five games though Adil Rashid played as the lone spinner.

The England captain said Moeen had returned rejuvenated and coped well with his T20 exclusion. "He certainly takes them all in his stride. And I think the little period that Mo spent at home before this series has done a world of good."

England have rested test captain Joe Root from the ODI series after their 3-1 series defeat this month. Morgan said the team would miss Root but stressed they were "spoilt for choice" with batsmen who could fill the void at number three.

"Obviously, losing Joe Root is a massive hole, for a guy who scores at a run-a-ball and averages fifty. "He's an exceptional player and has been for a long time. So we'll miss him. But it's just going to be a matter of somebody slotting in at three and going about their own business."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity.Putin said ...

Cong just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday mocked the Congress, comparing it with an elephant having two sets of teeth - one to show off and another to chew.Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda also accused...

Independents in Nandigram seat fighting for father's honour, to have a feel of contesting polls

Amid the fight of titans in West Bengals Nandigram in the upcoming assembly elections, the high-profile constituency is also witnessing the battle of the minnows with independents in the fray for a variety of causes ranging from a bid to ha...

Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021