Left Menu

Soccer-Chad disqualified from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

"Following the suspension of the Chadian Football Federation by the Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports, CAF has decided to disqualify the national team of Chad from the qualifiers of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations," CAF said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:28 IST
Soccer-Chad disqualified from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified Chad from the remainder of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, accusing the government of interfering in the affairs of the football federation. The Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports stripped the country’s football federation of its powers on March 10 following concerns over the way it was being run and a breakdown in communication, and will now likely also face a ban from FIFA.

The federation was not immediately available to comment. Chad were already out of the running for a place at the Nations Cup finals in Cameroon early next year after taking just a single point from their first four qualification matches.

They were due to host Namibia on Wednesday and travel away to Mali at the weekend, but those matches will be awarded by 3-0 scorelines to their opponents, CAF confirmed on Monday. "Following the suspension of the Chadian Football Federation by the Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports, CAF has decided to disqualify the national team of Chad from the qualifiers of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations," CAF said in a statement. It was not specific about its complaints.

"In line with Article 61 read together with Article 64 of the CAF Regulations, Chad is considered a loser of both matches against Namibia and Mali." Already-qualified Mali now lead Group A with 13 points from five matches, with Guinea second on eight points from four games.

They host Mali on Wednesday and will qualify for the finals with a win, but any other result will see them travel to Namibia for a qualification decider on Sunday. Namibia have six points from five games. The top two nations in each pool advance to the 24-team finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30 per cent drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 per cent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the regions largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices....

Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDFs Badruddin Ajmal.The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmals All India Unite...

India supplies second shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total con...

Turkey could resurrect past defences of battered currency

Turkey could dust off a range of strategies to defend its sliding lira after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replaced the central bank governor -- including limits on currency swaps, interventions by state banks and even capital controls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021