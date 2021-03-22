Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford could be fit for England duty, says Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be fit for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month despite missing Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City due to injury, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be fit for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month despite missing Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City due to injury, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Rashford missed United's game at the King Power Stadium because of a foot problem as they were knocked out of the competition in a 3-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers' side.

"The doctor will speak to the English (Football Association) but I think he (Rashford) will travel and report for them," Solskjaer said. "Maybe he'll be fit for them." The 23-year-old, who has 18 goals and 12 assists in 45 games in all competitions for United this season, was included in England coach Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad last week.

England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away to Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31.

