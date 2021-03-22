Left Menu

Indian referees invited by Japan FA to officiate in international friendlies

Four FIFA/Elite AFC referees and assistant referees from India have been invited by the Japan Football Association (JFA) to officiate in two of their international friendly matches to be held on March 25 and 29 respectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:47 IST
Indian referees invited by Japan FA to officiate in international friendlies
The Indian referees invited by Japan FA (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Four FIFA/Elite AFC referees and assistant referees from India have been invited by the Japan Football Association (JFA) to officiate in two of their international friendly matches to be held on March 25 and 29 respectively. These matches will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa and Kitakyushu Stadium in Fukuoka, and are for Japan's preparation for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers & Olympic Games.

Referee Rowan Arumughan, along with assistant referees Joseph Louis Tony and Sumanta Dutta and fourth official Coimbatore Ramasamy Srikrishna, will officiate in the international friendly between the national teams of Japan and South Korea, which is slated to take place on Thursday at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa. On March 29, the Saison Card Cup 2021 match between the Japan U-24 national team and Argentina U-24 national team at the Kitakyushu Stadium in Fukuoka will be officiated by Coimbatore Ramasamy Srikrishna, along with assistant referees Joseph Louis Tony and Sumanta Dutta and fourth official Rowan Arumughan.

Ravishankar J, Referees Director, All India Football Federation (AIFF), stated, "This is the first time the services of our Indian referees have been sought for by the Japan FA for these important games. We wish our officials all the best for the forthcoming matches." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30 per cent drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 per cent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the regions largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices....

Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDFs Badruddin Ajmal.The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmals All India Unite...

India supplies second shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total con...

Turkey could resurrect past defences of battered currency

Turkey could dust off a range of strategies to defend its sliding lira after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replaced the central bank governor -- including limits on currency swaps, interventions by state banks and even capital controls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021