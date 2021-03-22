Left Menu

SA-bound Pak player tests negative for Covid-19, allowed to enter bio-bubble: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday informed that a South Africa-bound player who had tested positive for the coronavirus, returned negative for the virus and he will "enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday where he will remain in isolation for 24 hours".

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:06 IST
SA-bound Pak player tests negative for Covid-19, allowed to enter bio-bubble: PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday informed that a South Africa-bound player who had tested positive for the coronavirus, returned negative for the virus and he will "enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday where he will remain in isolation for 24 hours". After completing his isolation he will undergo two further tests on March 24, PCB said in a release.

"If the results of both the tests are negative, then he will be allowed to integrate with the side and cleared to travel to Johannesburg on March 26," it added. Meanwhile, all the remaining 34 members of the side, presently attending a training camp in Lahore, cleared their third Covid-19 tests conducted on March 21. Their final tests will be conducted on Thursday.

On March 17, PCB had confirmed that one member of the squad had tested positive for coronavirus. "A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men's national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player," PCB had said in a statement.

"The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," it had added. The 35-member Pakistan squad will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for the three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. The side is scheduled to return on May 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Emerald Partners with Zolo to Provide Rental Assistance

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Customers at TVS Emerald Lighthouse can avail Zolos service Lighthouse, a premium residential development is located near Pallavaram, Chennai Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. TVS Emerald, a TVS Group company, ...

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30 per cent drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 per cent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the regions largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices....

Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDFs Badruddin Ajmal.The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmals All India Unite...

India supplies second shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021