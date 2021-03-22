The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated reports from shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

*A copy from Virat Kohli's press conference.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Struggling opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the focus in a spoilt-for-choice Indian team when it takes on world champion England in a three-match ODI series starting here on Tuesday with the visitors eyeing a positive end to their tour after Test and T20 debacles. SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Demoralised India look to avoid series whitewash against South Africa Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) The series already out of their grasp, Indian women would look to avoid a whitewash and end it on a positive note when they take on South Africa in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-LD MORGAN Chance for fringe players to push their case: Morgan Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday said the upcoming three-match ODI series against India would be an opportunity for the fringe players to push their case for the T20 World Cup as 50-over format also throws up situations similar to T20 cricket.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-DRS Umpire's call creating lot of confusion, if ball is hitting stumps it should be out: Kohli Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday criticised the fiercely-debated umpire's call in the Decision Review System, saying it is creating a lot of confusion and LBW dismissals should be based solely on whether the ball is hitting the stumps, even if marginally.

SPO-SHOOT-LD WC India's youth brigade dominates shooting World Cup, gold in 10m air pistol and rifle mixed team events New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) India's teenage shooting sensations extended their dominance in the ongoing ISSF World Cup here on Monday, winning the mixed team gold medals in both the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle events to continue their stupendous run of form.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-RIFLE-COMMENTS How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Young rifle ace Elavenil Valarivan says her partner's performance doesn't affect her individual show in team shooting events after she combined with Divyansh Singh Panwar to claim her maiden mixed 10m air rifle gold at the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD PISTOL Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10m mixed pistol gold New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Teenage sensations Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal in the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday, continuing the host country's solid performance at the marquee event.

SPO-SHOOT-MANSHER-SHOTGUN Road ahead for shotgun shooting in India is very good: Mansher New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) With the emergence of young talent, shotgun shooting in India is set for a turnaround having endured a barren run in the past few years, feels national coach Mansher Singh.

SPO-CRI-SHAKIB-IPL-BCB BCB to reconsider Shakib's NOC for IPL after ''misrepresentation'' accusation Dhaka, Mar 22 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Monday said it could reconsider the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Shakib Al Hasan, a day after the star all-rounder accused the body of ''misrepresenting'' him over his decision to prefer the IPL over national team duty.

SPO-BAD-IND Srikanth and Co. eye ranking points for Olympic qualification at Orleans Masters Paris, Mar 22 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will look to shake off the disappointment of an early exit from the All England Championship when he competes at the Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament starting with the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

SPO-BASKETBALL-NBA-TOMAR Tomar signs up with KEBA Preparatory School, becomes 5th NBA India graduate to play in US New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan Tomar has signed up with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school basketball program in the US.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-DCCI Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed, BCCI recognition likely to follow Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) The Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has been formed, a move that could pave way for the physically challenged cricketers to play under the BCCI logo.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI Hope we give good account of ourselves in upcoming friendlies, says disappointed Chhetri New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Bitterly disappointed to miss upcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE as he recovers from COVID-19, India football captain Sunil Chhetri is hopeful that his teammates will give a good account of themselves against the two tough Asian sides.

