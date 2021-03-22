Left Menu

FIFA chief Infantino hopeful of seeing full stadiums during 2022 WC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes that the 2022 Qatar World Cup would be the best-ever and he also said that Qatar has the capability in batting Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the best possible tournament.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:19 IST
FIFA chief Infantino hopeful of seeing full stadiums during 2022 WC
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (file image). Image Credit: ANI

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes that the 2022 Qatar World Cup would be the best-ever and he also said that Qatar has the capability in batting Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the best possible tournament. Earlier this year, Qatar had hosted the Club World Cup with a 30 per cent crowd in attendance. Infantino also said that FIFA is in constant touch with the Qatar government to hold the World Cup safely.

"We will see the best World Cup ever in November, December 2022 in Qatar. The best World Cup ever means a World Cup with full stadiums. I am 100 per cent sure about that," Goal.com quoted Infantino as saying. "I'm 100 per cent sure about that because we have already witnessed in one of the most difficult periods, how we could organise the Club World Cup in Qatar with 30 per cent occupancy of stadiums in a healthy and safe environment," he added.

Infantino also believes that the world might see the end of the Covid-19 pandemic before the 2022 World Cup. "Looking forward, even more so, the vaccination has just started around the world. I was told around a week ago that there are around two and a half billion vaccines available. Now we are around seven or eight billion people in the world. Maybe not everyone wants to be vaccinated but hopefully, we understand that the vaccines are quite efficient to over 95 per cent. So it is a question of a few months until everyone will have the opportunity to get vaccinated and we get rid of this Covid once and hopefully for all," said Infantino.

2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. This will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Emerald Partners with Zolo to Provide Rental Assistance

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Customers at TVS Emerald Lighthouse can avail Zolos service Lighthouse, a premium residential development is located near Pallavaram, Chennai Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. TVS Emerald, a TVS Group company, ...

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30 per cent drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 per cent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the regions largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices....

Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDFs Badruddin Ajmal.The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmals All India Unite...

India supplies second shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021