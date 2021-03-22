Left Menu

Lancashire sign Shreyas Iyer for Royal London Cup 2021

English county Lancashire on Monday announced the overseas signing of India batsman Shreyas Iyer for the 2021 Royal London Cup.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:26 IST
Lancashire sign Shreyas Iyer for Royal London Cup 2021
India batsman Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

English county Lancashire on Monday announced the overseas signing of India batsman Shreyas Iyer for the 2021 Royal London Cup. Iyer will arrive at Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the 50-over tournament and will remain with the Red Rose for the duration of the month-long group stage.

The top-order batsman is regarded as one of the most attacking and fluent stroke players in the Indian ranks and has played in 21 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals for his country. About the signing, Shreyas said: "Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman at Lancashire. Old Trafford is a world-class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the club."

26-year-old Shreyas is a star name of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and captained Delhi Capitals to the final last year crashing 519 runs -- the fourth highest in the tournament -- at a strike rate of 123. Following the conclusion of the last IPL, Shreyas played in all three matches of India's 2-1 ODI series victory in Australia and is currently part of the ongoing series against England. In total, Shreyas has scored over 6,000 runs across his career so far hitting nine centuries. He averages just short of 45 in ODI cricket with eight fifties and a century to his name, since debuting in 2017.

The signing of Shreyas Iyer signals the latest step in Lancashire's long association with Indian cricket, which stretches back more than 50 years when India wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer joined the county in 1968. He would go on to become a Lancashire legend and now serves as a Vice-President of the Club. Since Engineer retired, four further Indian internationals -- Murali Kartik, Dinesh Mongia, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly -- have represented the Red Rose with distinction. In addition to this, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hit his maiden Test century at Old Trafford in August 1990. In anticipation of the England versus India Test match series at Emirates Old Trafford from September 10-14, and a celebration of Shreyas' arrival, Lancashire Cricket will be hosting a special Indian Summer events schedule during 2021. A series of cultural events will take place that aims to bring the energy and excitement that Indian cricket supporters are famous for to Old Trafford on a regular basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Emerald Partners with Zolo to Provide Rental Assistance

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Customers at TVS Emerald Lighthouse can avail Zolos service Lighthouse, a premium residential development is located near Pallavaram, Chennai Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. TVS Emerald, a TVS Group company, ...

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30 per cent drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 per cent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the regions largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices....

Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDFs Badruddin Ajmal.The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmals All India Unite...

India supplies second shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021