Left Menu

ISSF WC: India win gold in men's skeet team event, women take silver

The Indian men's skeet team comprising of Mairaj Khan, Angad Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura on Monday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:33 IST
ISSF WC: India win gold in men's skeet team event, women take silver
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian men's skeet team comprising of Mairaj Khan, Angad Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura on Monday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. The Indian team defeated Qatar 6-2 in the final to bring a gold medal for the country. This is India's third gold medal of the day so far. The India women's skeet team settled for a silver after losing 4-6 to Kazakhstan in the final.

Earlier in the day, India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Manu defeated opponents from Iran 16-12 in the final. The Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal bagged a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.

India began their campaign on a winning note as Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar beat the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter & Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final of the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event to win a gold medal. 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek and Yashaswini attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. Elavenil Valarivan also retained her spot on the Women's 10m Air Rifle rankings, meaning three Indian shooters now hold the top spot.

"3 Indian shooters are #1. 10m Air Pistol shooters #YashaswiniDeswal & @abhishek_70007 become World #1 after their gold & bronze at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup. Women's 10m Air Rifle @elavalarivan retains her #1 ranking. #TOPSAthlete #Shooting," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Emerald Partners with Zolo to Provide Rental Assistance

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Customers at TVS Emerald Lighthouse can avail Zolos service Lighthouse, a premium residential development is located near Pallavaram, Chennai Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. TVS Emerald, a TVS Group company, ...

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30 per cent drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30 per cent less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the regions largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices....

Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDFs Badruddin Ajmal.The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmals All India Unite...

India supplies second shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021