Left Menu

33,552 people have registered on NTSP portal, informs Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday, in a written reply, informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 33,552 people have registered on the National Talent Search Portal (NTSP) so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:05 IST
33,552 people have registered on NTSP portal, informs Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday, in a written reply, informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 33,552 people have registered on the National Talent Search Portal (NTSP) so far. "The awareness among the sportspersons about the portal can be assessed from the fact that so far 17,33,534 individuals have accessed the home page of the portal out of which 33,552 individuals have registered on it," Rijiju said in his written reply.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through SAI had launched NTSP to provide a platform for young sportspersons of the country. With an aim to attract talented sportspersons from all over the country, the portal was launched. The portal was launched by the Vice President of India on August 28, 2017. The NTSP allows access to talented sportspersons from any part of the country to upload their online applications in their desired sports discipline for admission in sports centres run by SAI under its various sport's promotional schemes.

Rijiju had on Friday said that the ministry is planning to send the Indian Olympic contingent in advance for the Tokyo Games so that the athletes get acclimatise to the conditions. "Only three months are left for the Olympic Games. Athletes are giving their best to book their seats for the Olympics and do well for the country. The ministry is also planning to send the Olympic team in advance so that they would get time to adjust to the climate over there. They will be able to train in those conditions which will help them during the competition," Rijiju told ANI.

"Arrangements are being made for our athletes and their team (technical), they will be put up in different locations in Japan. Right now, some of them are still participating in tournaments. There are some qualification events happening. "But we have made a detailed plan for it. I have spoken to the Indian Olympic Association and we have a committee headed by me to plan and prepare for the Olympics and the entire management. The athletes will be able to train and practice wherever they will stay," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fearing Myanmar border battles, Thai kids taught to take cover

Thai army rangers Thailands northwest border have been training children to duck, crawl and take cover, readying them for a spillover of fighting if conflict between Myanmar troops and ethnic armies resumes. Thai elementary school students ...

Spain hopes tourism can rebound as Germans return to Mallorca

Spain hopes foreign tourism can rebound to half its pre-pandemic levels this year, the government said on Monday, as a wave of German holidaymakers hit Mallorcas white-sand beaches after Berlin eased restrictions on returnees. International...

Closely following up with China on plight of Indian students: Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Monday said it is closely following up with the Chinese authorities about the concerns of thousands of Indian students who are stuck back home and unable to return to China to re-join their universities due to COV...

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Departments bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021