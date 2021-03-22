Thanks to GNSPF, Yemeni mother to own Walther rifle and jacket, trouser from Capapie

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:26 IST
From her war-torn country, she landed here for the World Cup without a rifle. But, thanks to an initiative by Gagan Narang's Gun For Glory academy, Yemeni mother Amal Mudhsh will soon own a Walther rifle, a jacket and a trouser from Capapie.

Despite all the hard work that went behind her participation in the ISSF tournament, Amal finished last in the women's 10m air rifle qualification, but her dedication has won the hearts of many.

''When NRAI asked us to provide a rifle to her we were obviously happy to do so. Later when we saw that she was so dedicated we got in touch with Walther and they gladly offered to help her with a rifle,'' Narang told PTI on Monday. ''I am glad it will all fall into place for her and she would be able to make her country proud. We want to help realise her dream in shooting sport,'' the London Olympics bronze medallist added. Not as privileged as others, Amal dreams of becoming a world champion and represent her country in the Olympics.

Walther is a renowned German weapon manufacturing company, one that shooters from all over the world are familiar with, while Capapie is sports goods and equipments firm based in Thane, Maharashtra.

Narang and Pawan Singh, who jointly started the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), which runs the Gun For Glory academy, have offered to help the Yemeni markswoman with shooting classes. ''We will be very happy to offer her shooting lessons both online and off-line whenever she is able to travel to India. She can take training at Gun For Glory under the academy coaches,'' the ace rifle shooter, who is now giving back to his sport by way of mentoring, said.

For the World Cup in New Delhi, Amal got her shooting jacket and trouser from the Qatar Shooting Association and expenses incurred in travelling will be borne by the Yemen Olympics Committee.

GNSPF was set up in 2011 by Narang and Singh, ISSF Judges Committee Member, to give back to the system. As many as 16 academies under the name Gun For Glory Shooting Academy are spread across the length and breadth of the county. In nine years, the academy's shooters have won innumerable medals in international competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

