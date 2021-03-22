Left Menu

Seema, Anshu among five women wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic Qualifying Event

Five women wrestlers will represent India in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and 2021 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:41 IST
Seema, Anshu among five women wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic Qualifying Event
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five women wrestlers will represent India in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and 2021 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18. On Monday, the selection trial was held at STC, Lucknow in 5 Olympic weight categories to select the women wrestling team for the upcoming competition. The following wrestlers have been selected: Seema (50 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Sonam Malik (62 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg), Pooja (76 Kg).

The selection trials in the remaining 4 weight categories for Asian Championship will be held on March 27. Earlier, Gurpreet Singh (77 kg) and Sunil Kumar (87 kg) were among the nine wrestlers selected in the trials conducted at IG Stadium in Delhi for the Asian Olympic qualifiers event and 2021 senior Asian Championship. The national selection trial was held in six weight categories of Greco Roman Style and three weight categories of Freestyle to select teams for the showpiece events.

Gurpreet, Sunil, Gyanendra (60 kg), Ashu (67 kg), Ravi (97 kg), and Naveen (130) were the wrestlers selected in the Greco Roman Style. Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh Mann (74 kg), Satyawart Kadian (97 kg), and Sumit (125 kg) were the three wrestlers selected in the Freestyle event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China hits back at EU with sanctions on 10 people, four entities over Xinjiang

China on Monday blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities in response to Brussels sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.The Chinese foreign ministry said members of the European Pa...

Itanagar's waste management issue to be taken up seriously: CM

Expressing concern over Itanagar being ranked as one of the dirtiest cities in the country, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday called upon the Itanagar Municipal Corporation IMC to remove the tag by shouldering the respo...

Fearing Myanmar border battles, Thai kids taught to take cover

Thai army rangers Thailands northwest border have been training children to duck, crawl and take cover, readying them for a spillover of fighting if conflict between Myanmar troops and ethnic armies resumes. Thai elementary school students ...

Spain hopes tourism can rebound as Germans return to Mallorca

Spain hopes foreign tourism can rebound to half its pre-pandemic levels this year, the government said on Monday, as a wave of German holidaymakers hit Mallorcas white-sand beaches after Berlin eased restrictions on returnees. International...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021