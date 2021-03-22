LaLiga, Rafa Nadal Academy sign framework collaboration agreement

Left Menu

LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (RNA) on Monday signed a framework collaboration agreement to share experience and knowledge and mutually reinforce the reputation of both brands nationally and internationally.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:12 IST
LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (RNA) on Monday signed a framework collaboration agreement to share experience and knowledge and mutually reinforce the reputation of both brands nationally and internationally. The alliance, which covers the next three years, will see the organisations offer two-way support and launch a series of joint projects and initiatives. This agreement is based on the values shared by the two organisations which have proven fundamental to their success: hard work, tolerance, respect, integrity and commitment, among others.

These values are instilled in young people by LaLiga with projects such as the Values School and Future Fan, as well as the Integrity Talks given to players at LaLiga's offices. The Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar focuses on promoting and fostering these same values which form the basis of its teaching method, both in terms of technique and in terms of sporting strategy and physical training. Speaking on the association, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said: "Our alliance with the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar represents another step forward in our bid to expand the world of sport. Rafa and his team will help to promote the values that are fundamental to us and to give even greater visibility to the LaLiga brand."

Meanwhile, Rafa Nadal assured: "Since we opened the Academy in 2016, we've grown consistently both nationally and internationally, and we believe that this collaboration with LaLiga will be of great value to us. Our teams have been working together for some time now on some very exciting projects which I hope we'll see come to fruition soon. I'm sure that this partnership between the two brands will be very positive". The initiatives that will be carried out over the next three years include holding a range of competitions at the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, such as a LaLiga Promises tournament (Under-12s) and the hosting of one of the stages of LaLiga Genuine Santander, the competition for people with intellectual disabilities launched by the LaLiga Foundation and the clubs. Also forecast is the possibility of LaLiga creating a temporary travelling exhibition at the Rafa Nadal Museum.

Another of the projects under consideration is the partial or full hosting of LaLiga Summer Camps at the headquarters of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar and/or at a new LaLiga site that will open soon in Madrid. The two organisations are also evaluating the possibility of creating a joint programme including football, tennis and languages for all attendees. (ANI)

