Left Menu

We have to learn from the mistakes, says Partney

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey feels the side needs to learn from the mistakes after the club played out a 3-3 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:42 IST
We have to learn from the mistakes, says Partney
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey feels the side needs to learn from the mistakes after the club played out a 3-3 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side gave themselves a mountain to climb against the Hammers as they fell three goals down inside 32 minutes. A stirring fightback was staged, allowing Arsenal to claim a share of the spoils.

Own goal by Soucek before the interval gave Arsenal hope, and another own goal by Craig Dawson set up a thrilling finale. Nicolas Pepe then stepped off the bench to cross for Alex Lacazette to head in the equaliser, and had two chances to net a winner himself. "I think we have to learn from all these mistakes, we have to know when we have to go out strong, when we have to dominate from the beginning. It's important in the Premier League to start winning from the beginning to be at the top. You have to start good and end well," Partney told the club's official website.

"I think we could have done better from the beginning. They dominated from the beginning and we were completely lost. I think they came out very strong. They overloaded us on the outside and they are strong with crossing. We allowed them too much time with the crossing and that hurt us a lot. Second half, we made sure we blocked all the crosses. From there we started to dominate," he added. With 42 points in 29 games, Arsenal sit ninth in the Premier League standings. They will next face Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on April 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Day parade postponed due to 'inclement weather'

Pakistan Army on Monday postponed the annual Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, to March 25 due to forecast of bad weather.The parade commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India...

Andhra reports 310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries, and two deaths in the past 24 hours. According to data from State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh, the total cases in the state so far are 8,94,044. Total recoveries are 8...

Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the v...

UP police SI arrested after woman alleges sexual harassment

A police sub-inspector in the nearby Basti district was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her and trapping her family into various cases of land dispute, police said.They said an FIR was registered Saturday aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021