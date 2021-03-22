Soccer-Leipzig sign Strasbourg centre back Simakan

RB Leipzig have signed defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. Leipzig did not disclose THE financial terms of the deal, but said the 20-year-old centre back would join on July 1.

Simikan, who was linked with a move to AC Milan last year and is a France under-20 international, has played 19 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season, but has not featured since having surgery on his right knee in January. "Mohamed Simakan is a robust defender... who... can play both centre-half and full-back," Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche said in a statement https://www.dierotenbullen.com/de/aktuelles/neuigkeiten/Saison_2020_21/Neuzugang-Mohamed-Simakan.html.

"At the age of 20, he is still... capable of development, but has already played two seasons in Strasbourg as a regular ... We are happy that he has chosen us despite numerous other interested parties."

