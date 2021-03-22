Left Menu

NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who last year announced draft picks from the basement of his house, will instead perform those duties from a stage set against the backdrop of Lake Erie during the April 29-May 1 event. Additional draft prospects will participate remotely from their homes around the country.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:03 IST
NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who last year announced draft picks from the basement of his house, will instead perform those duties from a stage set against the backdrop of Lake Erie during the April 29-May 1 event.

Additional draft prospects will participate remotely from their homes around the country. A draft theatre will also serve as a viewing zone for the main stage and will seat invited guests who will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

In a bid to promote the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the NFL will allow individuals chosen by each of the 32 clubs to have a front row seat to the main stage as long as they are fully vaccinated. Like last year's NFL Draft, all teams will announce their player selections from a location of their choosing while following appropriate protocols.

The NFL also said it will have an interactive football theme park set-up during the Draft that will be free to the public but reservations will be required in a bid to manage capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor pens note for team 'Chhichhore' as movie bags National Film Award

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor penned a note of thanks to the team of Chhichhore as the late actor Sushant-Singh Rajput co-starrer bagged the Best Film Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. The Aashiqui 2 actor took to Twitter t...

Around 1.07 lakh posts lying vacant in armed forces: Govt data

Over 1,07,000 positions are lying vacant in the three services with the Army topping the list with around 86,000 vacancies, according to details provided by the government on Monday.In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Stat...

Pakistan Day parade postponed due to 'inclement weather'

Pakistan Army on Monday postponed the annual Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, to March 25 due to forecast of bad weather.The parade commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India...

Andhra reports 310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries, and two deaths in the past 24 hours. According to data from State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh, the total cases in the state so far are 8,94,044. Total recoveries are 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021