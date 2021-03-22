Left Menu

Leipzig signs French defender Simakan from Strasbourg

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:34 IST
Leipzig signed French defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg on Monday for the German club's third reinforcement for next season.

The 20-year-old central defender signed a deal effective from July 1 to the summer of 2026, Leipzig said in a statement.

The club had already signed Croatian central defender Joško Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb, who along with Simakan will help fill the gap left by Dayot Upamecano’s departure for Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse is making use of a 42.5 million euro ($50.5 million) buyout clause in the 22-year-old’s contract at Leipzig.

Leipzig is reportedly paying between 15 and 17 million euros ($18-20 million) for Simakan.

The Bundesliga club has also already signed promising Dutch forward Brian Brobbey on a free transfer from Ajax for next season.

