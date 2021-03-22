Left Menu

Motor racing-McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the United States. "We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:49 IST
Motor racing-McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, the Formula One team announced on Monday. New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the United States.

"We've been watching Ugo's progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a statement. "Now we'll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential."

McLaren's most famous junior signing was Britain's Lewis Hamilton, now a seven times world champion, who was backed by the Woking team and Mercedes from the age of 13 and made his F1 debut in 2007. Hamilton won his first F1 title with McLaren in 2008 and moved to Mercedes in 2013.

"I'm honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of," said Ugochukwu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan records 109 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since start of pandemic

Jordan reported 109 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.The ministry also reported 9,269 new confirmed coronavirus c...

Collective commitment needed to end the ‘poison’ of racism: UN cultural chief says

Addressing the Paris-based agencys Global Forum on Racism, Director-General Audrey Azoulay said racism is the calling card of populist and xenophobic groups, while hate speech is becoming increasingly pervasive on social media. To FightRa...

NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select player prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday....

Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen, Houthis sceptical

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, but its Houthi enemies said the offer did not appear to go far enough to lift a blocka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021