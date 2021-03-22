Left Menu

Al Ain 2021: Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three

PTI | Alain | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:22 IST
Al Ain 2021: Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three

Avani Lekhara shot brilliantly to clinch the silver medal as India had another good day in office at the ongoing Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here on Monday.

Lekhara put up a strong challenge in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final but fell short in the end to go down to Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik by just 0.3 points.

The final score read 249-248.7.

''This is a great moment for Shooting Para Sport in the country. After the National Championships, the shooters are winning laurels for the country in Al Ain. We are very proud of their achievements,'' Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik said in a release.

After five days of competition in Al Ain 2021, Ukraine continued to lead the medals tally with four gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by the hosts United Arab Emirates with three gold and a silver and India with one gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing here until March 24 at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.

This is the first World Shooting Para Sport competition in more than one year as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan records 109 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since start of pandemic

Jordan reported 109 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.The ministry also reported 9,269 new confirmed coronavirus c...

Collective commitment needed to end the ‘poison’ of racism: UN cultural chief says

Addressing the Paris-based agencys Global Forum on Racism, Director-General Audrey Azoulay said racism is the calling card of populist and xenophobic groups, while hate speech is becoming increasingly pervasive on social media. To FightRa...

NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select player prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday....

Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen, Houthis sceptical

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, but its Houthi enemies said the offer did not appear to go far enough to lift a blocka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021