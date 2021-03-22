Left Menu

World Athletics launches 'Global Conversation' to shape its future

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:10 IST
World Athletics launches 'Global Conversation' to shape its future

World Athletics on Monday launched an ambitious initiative named ''The Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics'' to develop the profile of the sport through the decade.

''Today, we are embarking on an unprecedented Global Conversation with all those who love our sport and want to have a say in its future,'' World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a release.

''The global pandemic has highlighted the need and desire of governments and communities to keep fit and healthy. Athletics, as the most accessible and participated sport on the planet, has a key role in helping to achieve this.'' The purpose of the initiative is to listen to the athletics community, to identify where the sport stands now throughout the world, and to establish a vision and direction for the period through to 2030.

''Through this global engagement phase, I want to hear from everyone who cares about athletics and about health and fitness,'' Coe said.

''Our strength as a sport lies in the diversity of our community and we need to hear the voices of our key stakeholders in all of our 214 countries and territories in order to develop a plan that fully represents our global aspirations for athletics to grow and thrive over the coming years.'' This worldwide campaign will run for a six-week period in the form of a survey available in 12 different languages. The responses will help to give World Athletics a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and how the athletics community envisions the present and future of the sport.

''It is a unique initiative not attempted by any international federation so far,'' Adille Sumariwalla who is a member of the World Plan Working Group told PTI.

''Athletics is already a world sport but with this we want to take the sport to areas hitherto not reached by understanding what is required in different areas of the world and different environments to further raise the profile in the coming years.

''This we hope will also streamline the roles of different stakeholders like member federations, coaches or athletes or fans.'' A draft plan will be developed for presentation to the World Athletics Council by mid-year. Once accepted, a final plan will be distributed to the Member Federations for formal approval at the biennial World Athletics Congress in November 2021.

The process is being overseen by the World Plan Working Group, which comprises seven Council Members, chaired by former triple jump world record-holder Willie Banks, assisted by the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan records 109 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since start of pandemic

Jordan reported 109 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.The ministry also reported 9,269 new confirmed coronavirus c...

Collective commitment needed to end the ‘poison’ of racism: UN cultural chief says

Addressing the Paris-based agencys Global Forum on Racism, Director-General Audrey Azoulay said racism is the calling card of populist and xenophobic groups, while hate speech is becoming increasingly pervasive on social media. To FightRa...

NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select player prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday....

Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen, Houthis sceptical

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, but its Houthi enemies said the offer did not appear to go far enough to lift a blocka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021