Left Menu

Injured Márquez to miss opening MotoGP races in Qatar

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:10 IST
Injured Márquez to miss opening MotoGP races in Qatar
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/ Box Repsol

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez will not compete in the first two races of the year in Qatar as he continues to recover from an arm injury.

Márquez made the announcement on his social media accounts on Monday.

''After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!,'' he said.

The Spaniard missed most of last season after undergoing surgery on his right arm following a crash in the Spanish Grand Prix. He needed a second surgery after re-injuring the arm at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Complaints of MPPEB test irregularities to be probed: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday said complaints of irregularities in a test conducted by the MP Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam earlier, to recruit officers in his department will be probe...

Jordan records 109 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since start of pandemic

Jordan reported 109 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.The ministry also reported 9,269 new confirmed coronavirus c...

Collective commitment needed to end the ‘poison’ of racism: UN cultural chief says

Addressing the Paris-based agencys Global Forum on Racism, Director-General Audrey Azoulay said racism is the calling card of populist and xenophobic groups, while hate speech is becoming increasingly pervasive on social media. To FightRa...

NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select player prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021