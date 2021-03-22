Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Kohli on verge of surpassing Ponting's record

India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST
Ind vs Eng: Kohli on verge of surpassing Ponting's record
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. If Kohli scores a ton in the ODI series-opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, he would surpass Ponting and become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across formats.

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41). If he scores a hundred on Tuesday, the 32-year-old would also equal the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's tally of scoring most centuries at home in the 50-over game.

Currently, Tendulkar is leading the table of scoring most tons by an Indian batsman in ODIs at home. He had smashed 20 centuries during his cricketing stint. While Kohli had scored 19 tons in front of the home crowd in ODIs so far. In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, Kohli delivered a brilliant performance as she accumulated 231 runs including three half-centuries that awarded him the Player of the Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, its spokeswoman said on Monday.After the multiplication of unacceptable comments made publicly by the Chin...

Govts of UP, MP sign agreement with Centre for Ken-Betwa river interlinking project

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to implement the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project.The agreement was signed on the occasion of World Water ...

Won't allow implementation of CAA, when we come to power: Stalin

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Monday assured the people that just like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Pinrayai Vijayan in Kerala, he will also not allow t...

U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department

The United States welcomes the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to a new ceasefire plan, the State Department said on Monday.All parties to the Yemen conflict should commit seriously to an im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021