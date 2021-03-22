Sports News Roundup: Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for Predators; Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for Predators

Calle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Ryan Johansen, who scored a first-period goal, sent a backhand shot under the crossbar in the second round of the shootout. Dallas' Joe Pavelski answered in the third round before Jarnkrok ended the contest by beating Anton Khudobin (19 saves) inside the left post.

Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday that Japan would not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some who are deemed essential, after it decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference that it was "regrettable" but that organisers wanted to decide now so that there would not be confusion for volunteers overseas who were waiting for a decision.

World Athletics launches huge survey to shape future

World Athletics is launching an innovative plan asking for everyone connected to and interested in the sport to play a part in moulding its long-term future via a massive worldwide survey. Termed the "Global Conversation" the sport's world governing body wants to consult with federations, athletes, coaches, officials, fans, meeting directors, partners and media to plan a roadmap for how the sport will look from 2022-2030.

Golf: Australian late bloomer Jones can contend at Masters - coach

Honda Classic winner Matt Jones had to wait seven years and the arrival of middle age to capture his second PGA Tour title but his coach Gary Barter is confident the Australian's best golf is still ahead of him. Jones's five-stroke win at PGA National in Florida on Sunday booked the 40-year-old a ticket to next month's Masters, the first major of the year.

Badminton: Lee, Okuhara bag singles titles at All England Open

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia defeated defending champion Viktor Axelsen to win the men's singles crown at the All England Open on Sunday while Japan's Nozomi Okuhara won the women's title for a second time. Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event.

Exclusive: Athletics can play huge role in fixing global health crisis says Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says that his sport can have a huge influence on helping the post-pandemic world address the global health crisis and is making plans to ensure that it is ready to take on that responsibility. "At this moment, of all moments, there is an unbelievable opportunity for our sport to play a much bigger role than just elite competition, world records etc," Coe told Reuters in an interview to launch his organisation's "Global Conversation" survey.

McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, the Formula One team announced on Monday. New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the United States.

NBA roundup: Chris Paul collects 10,000th career assist in Suns' win

Chris Paul recorded a triple-double en route to his 10,000th career assist and the Phoenix Suns took advantage of the absence of LeBron James to record a front-running 111-94 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The win not only pushed the Suns one game ahead of the defending NBA champions in the Pacific Division, but also clinched the three-game season series. Phoenix had won at Los Angeles 114-104 earlier this month.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer upset with 'blatant sexism' of NCAA

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer blasted the NCAA on Saturday, citing "blatant sexism" toward women's basketball players and preferential treatment for men's players in their respective NCAA Tournaments. VanDerVeer, the all-time leader in women's Division I victories with 1,119, called it "disheartening" that COVID-19 testing protocols and weight-training facilities are at a higher level for men as opposed to women.

League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who last year announced draft picks from the basement of his house, will instead perform those duties from a stage set against the backdrop of Lake Erie during the April 29-May 1 event.

