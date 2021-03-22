Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Hosts will win the ODI series 3-0, predicts Vaughan

Ahead of the ODI series opener between India and England, former English skipper Michael Vaughan on Monday predicted that the hosts will win the three-match ODI series by 3-0 as the visitors will be without the services of Joe Root and Jofra Archer for the 50-over games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:11 IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ODI series opener between India and England, former English skipper Michael Vaughan on Monday predicted that the hosts will win the three-match ODI series by 3-0 as the visitors will be without the services of Joe Root and Jofra Archer for the 50-over games. "Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the five-match T20I series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on March 23, 26 and 28. On Sunday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named a 14-player squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Pune. Three additional players - Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan - will travel with the squad as cover. All these players have been in India for the T20I series in Ahmedabad.

The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League. England Men's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan. On Saturday, blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spirited bowling performance by Indian bowlers helped the hosts to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the win, India clinched the five-match series 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

