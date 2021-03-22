Left Menu

Soccer-Mancini warns Italy of Northern Ireland’s physical threat

Italy manager Roberto Mancini expects a physical Northern Ireland side to provide the toughest challenge of the three World Cup qualifying games his side are facing during a busy international break.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:21 IST
Soccer-Mancini warns Italy of Northern Ireland’s physical threat
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy manager Roberto Mancini expects a physical Northern Ireland side to provide the toughest challenge of the three World Cup qualifying games his side are facing during a busy international break. The Azzurri, who are on a 22-match unbeaten run under Mancini, welcome Ian Baraclough's side to Parma on Thursday for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier.

"The first match is the most difficult: it's our first game in five months, and it's against a difficult side to face," Mancini told a news conference on Monday. "They're strong physically and have many players who play in the Premier League. We know that you can't get it wrong on the road to the World Cup, we need to do the best we can in these three matches."

Italy then travel to Bulgaria and Lithuania but uncertainty remains over whether the Inter Milan players Mancini has called up will be available. Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Alessandro Bastoni were named in Mancini's squad for the international window, but a clutch of positive COVID-19 tests in the Inter squad led to the postponement of their Serie A match against Sassuolo on Saturday and the local health authority banned players from joining up with their national teams.

However, Mancini remains hopeful, saying: "We're waiting to see what will happen; it seems that they will be free given that the other national team players have left for other destinations. "We'll see if it's possible to get them in between today and Wednesday. I'm sorry not to have them but we are confident."

Mancini has brought former Italy and Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi, a 2006 World Cup winner, on to the coaching staff before the postponed European Championship in June and July. "We're happy that he's with us, he was an important player in Italian football and we needed someone who could help us," Mancini said.

"Given that he wants to be a coach in the future, it'll also be a useful experience for him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, its spokeswoman said on Monday.After the multiplication of unacceptable comments made publicly by the Chin...

Govts of UP, MP sign agreement with Centre for Ken-Betwa river interlinking project

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to implement the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project.The agreement was signed on the occasion of World Water ...

Won't allow implementation of CAA, when we come to power: Stalin

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Monday assured the people that just like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Pinrayai Vijayan in Kerala, he will also not allow t...

U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department

The United States welcomes the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to a new ceasefire plan, the State Department said on Monday.All parties to the Yemen conflict should commit seriously to an im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021