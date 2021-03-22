Left Menu

Soccer-Lukaku tests negative for COVID-19 and will play for Belgium

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:41 IST
Soccer-Lukaku tests negative for COVID-19 and will play for Belgium
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Romelu Lukaku has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after an outbreak at his club Inter Milan and has travelled to Belgium for their World Cup qualifiers, Belgian officials confirmed on Monday The participation of the 27-year-old, who is his country's record goal scorer, in matches against Wales, the Czech Republic and Belarus, was uncertain after four players at Inter tested positive last week, forcing the postponement of the weekend's Serie A match against Sassuolo.

But Lukaku was negative in tests late last week and again on Monday, after which he was allowed to leave Milan by the city's health authority, officials said. His inclusion comes as boost to a Belgian squad who must do without injured skipper Eden Hazard and key midfielder Axel Witsel.

They host Wales in Leuven on Wednesday at the start of the Group E campaign, before taking on the Czech Republic in Prague on Saturday and Belarus at home next Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, its spokeswoman said on Monday.After the multiplication of unacceptable comments made publicly by the Chin...

Govts of UP, MP sign agreement with Centre for Ken-Betwa river interlinking project

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to implement the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project.The agreement was signed on the occasion of World Water ...

Won't allow implementation of CAA, when we come to power: Stalin

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Monday assured the people that just like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Pinrayai Vijayan in Kerala, he will also not allow t...

U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department

The United States welcomes the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to a new ceasefire plan, the State Department said on Monday.All parties to the Yemen conflict should commit seriously to an im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021