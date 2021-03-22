Soccer-Inter players depart for international duty after COVID-19 outbreak

Inter Milan's foreign players have been granted permission to leave for international duty after no new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and players on Monday, according to Italian media reports. Last week, local health authorities requested that the Serie A leaders' league game against Sassuolo on Saturday be postponed and that Inter players be prevented from joining their national teams for World Cup qualifiers after four players tested positive for the virus.

Sky Italia reported on Monday that no players or staff had tested positive during the latest round of swab tests, although there was one new case of the virus in the overall squad group. Slovakia's Milan Skriniar, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Croatia's Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Denmark's Christian Eriksen and Romania's Ionut Radu were therefore allowed to depart on private flights to join their national teams.

Belgian officials confirmed on Monday that Lukaku had tested negative late last week and again on Monday, after which he was allowed to leave Milan by the city's health authority. However, Italy internationals Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi are yet to join the Azzurri camp and manager Roberto Mancini said in a news conference on Monday that he was "waiting to see what will happen".

