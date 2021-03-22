Left Menu

Liverpool's position in PL is going to be better, says Salah

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah believes that the side's position in the Premier League will get better in the coming days.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah believes that the side's position in the Premier League will get better in the coming days. The Reds started the season on a high note after winning the title last season but injury blows derailed their campaign in the Premier League but the Champions League glory is there to be shot at.

"It's tough for all of us because of the situation we have been through and our position in the Premier League, but I believe it's going to be better. In the Champions League we are doing good," Salah told Liverpool's official website. "I don't want to just talk about my season because we play as a team, so I'd say it's a tough season for all of us and we just need to carry on and try to win games," he added.

Salah was named Liverpool's Men's Player of the Month for February. The Egyptian wins the award for the third consecutive month as he edged out Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the latest fan poll. Salah started all six of the Reds' fixtures in February and was on the scoresheet three times, taking his overall tally for the campaign to a team-high 24. "I just want to say thank you very much for voting for me. We're going to give our 100 per cent to win the next few games and hopefully, we can do that and do good also in the Champions League," he said.

Liverpool are at the seventh spot in the Premier League standings with 46 points and will take on Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on April 4. (ANI)

