Left Menu

Golf-Thomas 'ecstatic' at possibility of playing in Tokyo Games

Fresh off his first Players Championship win at TPC Sawgrass a week ago, the 27-year-old American is in prime position to secure a spot at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games -- a tantalizing possibility, Thomas said. "I hope I qualify because I think that would be one of the coolest honors that I've ever had," the 2017 PGA Championship winner told reporters on Monday, after world number one Dustin Johnson confirmed earlier this month that he would skip Tokyo.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 02:29 IST
Golf-Thomas 'ecstatic' at possibility of playing in Tokyo Games

World number two Justin Thomas is "ecstatic" about the possibility of competing in the Tokyo Olympics, as he looks to keep his momentum rolling at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, this week. Fresh off his first Players Championship win at TPC Sawgrass a week ago, the 27-year-old American is in prime position to secure a spot at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games -- a tantalizing possibility, Thomas said.

"I hope I qualify because I think that would be one of the coolest honors that I've ever had," the 2017 PGA Championship winner told reporters on Monday, after world number one Dustin Johnson confirmed earlier this month that he would skip Tokyo. "It's probably one of the only tournaments that I would brag about playing in or qualifying for, the fact that I would be able to play for Team USA in the Olympics."

Thomas, who has finished in the top 15 in nine of his last 10 starts, must keep his steady and strong performance going until the end of the men's June 21 qualifying window to book a ticket to the Tokyo Games, which were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated England's Lee Westwood by one stroke at Sawgrass for his inaugural Players Championship win, earning the applause of 15-times major winner Tiger Woods, who texted his support while recovering from injuries sustained in a brutal car accident last month.

"(Woods) was in great spirits," said the 14-times PGA Tour winner. "My dad said he was texting him the whole day, giving him grief about what was going on, so it was good to see he was watching." Thomas faces off against fellow American Matt Kuchar, defending champion Kevin Kisner and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen in the first round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Accused Georgia spa gunman faces 'malice murder,' aggravated assault charges

The 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people, faces charges of malice murder and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said on Monday.Malice murder is an offence in the U.S. state of Georgia al...

DIV DIV

DIV DIV...

Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

Sri Lanka will exchange currency with China under a 10 billion yuan about USD 1.5 billion agreement aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries, the island nations central bank said on Monday.So-called currency swaps a...

U.N. calls for stop to 'horrific' sexual violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

A dozen top United Nations officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, particularly calling out reports of rape and other horrific forms of sexual viole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021