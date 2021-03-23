Left Menu

Rugby-Gray, Maitland to miss Scotland trip to France for Six Nations finale

Jonny Gray has not recovered from a shoulder injury in time for Scotland's final Six Nations game in Paris on Friday while Sean Maitland also misses out, Scottish Rugby said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:05 IST
Jonny Gray has not recovered from a shoulder injury in time for Scotland's final Six Nations game in Paris on Friday while Sean Maitland also misses out, Scottish Rugby said. Gray was excluded from the 29-man squad named by coach Gregor Townsend for the trip to the Stade de France. The influential second rower had been hurt against Ireland and missed Saturday’s win over Italy.

Maitland, who started at fullback in the 52-10 win over Italy, was also left out for the rearranged match, which had been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the French camp. Scottish media said the absence of Saracens winger Maitland was due to a limited number of England-based players being made available to the Scots as the game is being played outside the international window.

Captain Stuart Hogg, centre Chris Harris, scrumhalf Scott Steele, and locks Sam Skinner and Alex Craig are the five English-based players retained in the Scottish squad. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

