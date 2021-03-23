WI vs SL, 1st Test: Cornwall's fifty helps hosts gain 99-run lead on day 2

West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall's maiden Test half-century helped his team gain a 99-run lead against Sri Lanka on day 2 of the first Test here on Tuesday. At stumps, West Indies' score read 268/8, with Cornwall and Kemar Roach on the field.

Resuming the day from 13/0, West Indies witnessed a poor start with Kraigg Brathwaite getting out after scoring just three runs. John Campbell was then joined by Nkrumah Bonner on the field. Both played brilliantly and took their team over the 50-run mark in the 32nd over. In the 37th over, Lasith Embuldeniya got hold of Bonner (31). Soon after that, Dushmantha Chameera sent Campbell (42) back to the pavilion.

Sri Lanka bowlers' stunning performance helped their team get back into the game as they picked wickets at regular intervals and reduced West Indies to 171/7. However, from there on, Joshua Da Silva and Cornwall took charge and ensured West Indies stay on top. The duo played some fine shots and took West Indies past the 250-run mark, with Cornwall completing his half-century. Their 90-run partnership was brought to an end by Chameera when he dismissed Da Silva (46).

For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal picked five wickets while Chameera scalped two. Earlier on day one, Jason Holder's five-wicket haul had helped West Indies to end Sri Lanka's first innings on 169 runs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 (Lahiru Thirimanne 70, Niroshan Dickwella 32, Jason Holder 5/27); West Indies 268/8 (Rahkeem Cornwall 60*, Joshua Da Silva 46, Suranga Lakmal 5/45). (ANI)

