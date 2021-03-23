Left Menu

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Manipur, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana reach semis

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday.

ANI | Jind (Haryana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:49 IST
Both semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday. (Photo/ Hockey India website) . Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday. Manipur Hockey became the first team to progress to the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 semi-final after edging out Hockey Odisha in a shootout after the match finished goalless after 60 minutes. Manipur Hockey won the shootout 2-0 with Rohit Singh Ningthoujam and Dilip Konthoujam finding the target. Manipur Hockey Goalkeeper Dawin Luwang Koijam denied all four attempts from Odisha Hockey in the shootout.

In the second Quarter Final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey eased to a 3-0 win against Hockey Bihar. Fahad Khan (9', 52') scored a couple of goals while Manoj Yadav (54') scored his side's third goal late in the match. Hockey Jharkhand were in fine form as they marched into the last-four stage with a comprehensive 7-0 win against Hockey Chandigarh. Deepak Soreng (17', 25', 30') starred with a hat-trick while Binit Toppo (27'), Roshan Reetik Lakra (28'), Nmit Dohdray (42'), and Adisan Minj (47') scored a goal each.

In the final Quarter Final clash, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Punjab by a 2-0 margin. Sukhwinder (14') and Amit Khasa (25') gave Hockey Haryana a two-goal lead at half-time, which they held onto admirably in the second half to book their place in the semi-final. Both semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

