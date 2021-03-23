Soccer-Scotland won't take knee before Austria qualifier: coach Clarke

Left Menu

Scotland's national team said they will not take a knee before Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Austria and will instead "stand in solidarity with the fight against racism". "I think the knee when it was first proposed and taken was a really powerful symbol," coach Steve Clarke told Sky Sports.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:13 IST
Scotland's national team said they will not take a knee before Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Austria and will instead "stand in solidarity with the fight against racism". The decision comes after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela in the Europa League, which UEFA is investigating.

Celtic and Rangers players chose not to kneel before Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership. "I think the knee when it was first proposed and taken was a really powerful symbol," coach Steve Clarke told Sky Sports. "It's maybe now become a little diluted.

"Maybe just taking a stand as opposed to the knee will just waken everybody up to the fact that if we go to sleep it will never go away." Sky Sports also reported that Police Scotland have arrested and charged a person in connection with an alleged racist social media post aimed at Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos after he scored in Sunday's game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

