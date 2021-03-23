Left Menu

Barcelona's Neto sprains ankle in training

Barcelona on Monday announced that goalkeeper Neto has sprained his right ankle during a training session.

Barcelona on Monday announced that goalkeeper Neto has sprained his right ankle during a training session. "First team goalkeeper Neto has sprained his right ankle during this morning's training session," the club said in a statement.

The player has appeared in eleven games this season (six in La Liga, three in the Champions League, and two in the Copa del Rey), keeping four clean sheets. The Brazilian has made 16 appearances in total since joining the club in the summer of 2019. Barcelona on Monday secured an impressive 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in the La Liga. During the match, Lionel Messi overtook former player Xavi to set a new club record of 768 appearances in a Barca shirt.

On 5 January 2011, Xavi had made his 550th appearance in a Barca shirt, taking Migueli's (549) record before setting a new high of 767 matches. Xavi had set his record five-and-a-half years ago, in the last of his 17 seasons with the club. Along the way, he won 27 trophies with FC Barcelona, in a club career that began on August 18, 1998.

The 768 games played so far by Messi are divided into a total of six different competitions. La Liga is the competition with the most matches, with Messi playing a total of 511 in the Spanish top flight. As for the Champions League, he has played 149 games, while 79 have come in in the Copa del Rey, 20 in the Spanish Super Cup, five in the Club World Cup and four in the European Super Cup. (ANI)

