McLaren sign deal with 13-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu

McLaren Racing on Monday announced the signing of 13-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu, who was recently crowned FIA European karting champion.

ANI | Surrey | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:11 IST
Ugo Ugochukwu (Photo/ Formula 1 website) . Image Credit: ANI

McLaren Racing on Monday announced the signing of 13-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu, who was recently crowned FIA European karting champion. "McLaren Racing today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Ugo Ugochukwu, the promising young driver from the USA, who was recently crowned FIA European karting champion," McLaren Racing said in a statement.

Ugochukwu has proven to be a revelation, already securing several titles in his young career in the US and Europe, and most recently winning the 2020 FIA OKJ European Championship. "The agreement provides McLaren Racing with an option on Ugo's services in the future, while supporting his development and evolution as he progresses through the junior categories of motorsport," the statement read.

After signing the deal, Ugochukwu said: "I'm honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I'm focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track." Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: "We've been watching Ugo's progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it. Now we'll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential." (ANI)

