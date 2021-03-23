Left Menu

Soccer-Chilwell hopes role change could boost England chances

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:40 IST
Soccer-Chilwell hopes role change could boost England chances

Ben Chilwell said he hopes his switch to a wing back role at Chelsea could boost his chances of being included in England's lineup for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Chilwell was among the 26 players named in coach Gareth Southgate's squad last week for qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

The 24-year-old has thrived under new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who has deployed a 3-5-2 formation with Chilwell playing as a left wing back instead of his usual position on the left side of a back four. "If you look at the formation England are playing, the formation we're playing here at the moment (at Chelsea) gives us the best possible chance to get used to playing in the positions that England want us to play in," Chilwell told British media.

"Hopefully that gives us a good chance going into the summer – that we can be used." England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away against Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31 in the qualifiers.

The former Leicester City defender said he was also looking forward to competing against Manchester United's Luke Shaw for a spot in the team for the Euros in June. "Going into the Euros, if me and Luke are battling it out and trying to prove who's having the best club form going into the tournament, that's only a positive," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: 12 women among 13 killed in autorickshaw--bus collision

Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in the Old Chawni area in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.The accident occurred around 530 am when the women, wh...

Australian police find nothing criminal in Vatican fund transfers

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A9.5 million 7.3 million from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020.Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinized the transactions after Itali...

Two Tibetan activists start bike rally demanding Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Two Tibetan activists, Tsering Yeshi from Dehradun Uttarakhand and Chimmi Tamden from Shimla Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday started a bike rally from McLeodganj and will go all over India to get support and signatures on a petition demanding ...

No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Despite a steady inflow of tourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territory did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.The coronavirus tally in the archipelago remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021