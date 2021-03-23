Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: Visitors opt to field, Prasidh and Krunal handed debut

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:20 IST
Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: Visitors opt to field, Prasidh and Krunal handed debut
England won the toss in the opening ODI in Pune. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna will be making their ODI debuts in the game while KL Rahul will be keeping wickets ahead of Rishabh Pant.

At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. Weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep. Top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Shreyas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete." After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England in the three-match ODI series which is a part of the ODI Super League.

While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs. India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US backs Philippines in standoff over South China Sea reef

The United States said Tuesday its backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offs...

Denmark to ease COVID-19 curbs, let hairdressers reopen from April 6

Denmarks government said on Tuesday it would further ease COVID-19 curbs by letting hairdressers, spas, and other services reopen from April 6.More students would also resume classes from next month under the plan agreed with parliament.Man...

Kangana Ranaut brings Jayalalithaa to life in the power-packed trailer of 'Thalaivi'

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu...

Russia reports 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, 427 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,042 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,474,610 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus task force said 427 people had died in the last 24 hours, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021