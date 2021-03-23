Sports News Roundup: Nelson Cruz leads Twins past Braves; Drysdale's dream of third rowing gold dashed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Rockets turn back Raptors, end 20-game skid

Christian Wood scored 19 points, all in the second half, while John Wall produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped their franchise-record 20-game losing streak with a 117-99 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday. Wood scored 12 points in the third period, and his floater at the 3:08 mark lifted Houston to an 86-73 lead. However, Toronto closed the third with a 13-2 run that included two Fred VanVleet 3-pointers and a Chris Boucher three-point play. The Raptors pulled within 88-87 on a free throw early in the fourth, but Houston didn't fold.

Olympics: Drysdale's dream of third rowing gold in Tokyo dashed

Mahe Drysdale's hopes of winning a third successive single sculls gold medal at the delayed Tokyo Olympics have been all but extinguished after he failed to make the New Zealand rowing team for the 2021 season on Tuesday. The 42-year-old had put his retirement on hold to try to compete in his fifth Olympics but lost out in the single sculls slot in the elite team to 25-year-old Jordan Parry.

NHL roundup: Four-goal burst powers Knights past Blues

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.

South Dakota governor aims to block trans athletes from women's sports nationwide

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday urged fellow governors, high-profile athletes, and everyday citizens nationwide to join an initiative seeking to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Noem, a Republican, announced her "Defend Title IX Now" effort three days after coming under fire from both sides of the political aisle for rejecting a bill that would ban students designated as male at birth from women's and girls' sports.

Spring training roundup: Nelson Cruz leads Twins past Braves

The ageless Nelson Cruz keeps pounding the ball. Cruz, 40, hit a two-run homer and Jose Berrios pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out six as the Minnesota Twins shut down the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Monday at Fort Myers, Fla. Cruz, who has 417 career home runs, hit 37 or more in six consecutive seasons before last year's pandemic-shortened campaign.

Exclusive: Athletics can play huge role in fixing global health crisis says Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says that his sport can have a huge influence on helping the post-pandemic world address the global health crisis and is making plans to ensure that it is ready to take on that responsibility. "At this moment, of all moments, there is an unbelievable opportunity for our sport to play a much bigger role than just elite competition, world records, etc," Coe told Reuters in an interview to launch his organization's "Global Conversation" survey.

Lakers great and Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at age 86

Former Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, regarded as one of the game's all-time great forwards, died of natural causes at the age of 86 on Monday, the NBA team said. The Washington, D.C.-born Baylor was the No. 1 draft pick in 1958 and National Basketball Association Rookie of the Year in 1959. He spent 14 seasons with the Lakers and is considered one of the greatest players never to win a championship.

Report: Mark Emmert orders NCAA probe into tourney disparities

NCAA president Mark Emmert ordered a probe into how the facilities at the women's NCAA Tournament lagged far behind the amenities at the men's NCAA Tournament, according to an ESPN report Monday. In a letter obtained by ESPN, Emmert wrote that the organization will seek to discover "exactly how we found ourselves in this situation."

Dumfries, marquess and former F1 team mate of Senna, dead at 62

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries, who was a teammate to Brazilian Ayrton Senna at Lotus in 1986, has died at the age of 62, his family said on Monday. More formally known as John Colum Crichton-Stuart, the seventh Marquess of Bute and Earl of Dumfries, he was heir to one of Scotland's most aristocratic families.

Olympics: Atlanta shooting has increased awareness of attacks on Asian Americans, say Shibutanis

American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the first duo of Asian descent to win Olympic medals in the sport, said last week's shootings near Atlanta had made the wider public more aware of reports of a growing number of attacks faced by Asian Americans. Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in the March 16 rampage and a 21-year-old white man has been charged with the homicides. Police are still investigating the motive.

