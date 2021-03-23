Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool still in the hunt for top-four spot: Robertson

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games. Juergen Klopp's side have won four of their last 10 league games but Robertson was hopeful they can rediscover their best form after the international break.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:39 IST
Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games.

Juergen Klopp's side have won four of their last 10 league games but Robertson was hopeful they can rediscover their best form after the international break. "Unfortunately we have not had as good a season as we probably thought," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"But there's still time to fix it -- not to the extent we would like to fix it, but there's still time to make it a bit better. "Hopefully we can show the Liverpool of old and we can keep kicking... There's still a long way to go."

Liverpool, who are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month. "We need to go for both (top four and Champions League) -- we need to get up the league as high as possible," Robertson added.

