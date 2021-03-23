Left Menu

Cricket-Latham ton secures New Zealand's series-clinching win

Bundled out for 131 in the Dunedin opener, which New Zealand won by eight wickets, the tourists needed an improved batting display to stay alive in the three-match series. Skipper Tamim led by example, scoring 78 before being run out.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:34 IST
Cricket-Latham ton secures New Zealand's series-clinching win

Skipper Tom Latham led from the front with an unbeaten century as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the second one-dayer on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun had powered Bangladesh to 271-6 after being put into bat at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

New Zealand wobbled early in their chase but Latham's 110 not out, his fifth ODI century, helped the hosts reach the target with 10 balls to spare. There was a moment of controversy when Kyle Jamieson took a return catch from Tamim on 34, with the batsman given out.

TV umpire Chris Gaffaney overruled the 'soft-signal' on the grounds that while the catch was taken cleanly Jamieson was not in complete control of the ball as he fell to the ground and ball grazed the pitch. Bundled out for 131 in the Dunedin opener, which New Zealand won by eight wickets, the tourists needed an improved batting display to stay alive in the three-match series.

Skipper Tamim led by example, scoring 78 before being run out. Mushfiqur Rahim had defended a ball from Jimmy Neesham before the batsmen decided to steal a single. Neesham had no time to stoop and pick the ball up, so he kicked it onto the stumps with Tamim short of his ground.

Mithun, who smashed 73 not out off 57 balls, provided the late surge with his clever shotmaking. New Zealand began briskly but slumped to 53-3 in the 11th over.

Latham raised 113 runs with Devon Conway (72) to calm the nerves in the New Zealand dressing room. Tamim sent back Conway with a direct hit but Latham stayed put till the end to fashion their second successive victory.

The third and final ODI will be played in Wellington on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Artwork from world's largest canvas painting sells for $62 mln in Dubai

An artwork created from the worlds largest canvas painting has sold for 62 million in Dubai, the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist. The original painting, The Journey of Humanity by British artist Sacha Jafri...

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...

Norway blocks Rolls-Royce's plan to sell engine maker to Russia

Norway will prohibit the planned sale by Britains Rolls-Royce of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on national security grounds, the Nordic countrys justice minister told parliament on Tuesday. Based on Norways west coa...

Wecript, next-generation private & safe search engine, India’s answer to global tech giants

Whats the one thing that you crave for For some people, its financial freedom and for some, its freedom in a relationship. At the end of the day, you need your space, freedom, and control over your life. Privacy and control over your person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021