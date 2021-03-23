Left Menu

NZ vs Ban, 2nd ODI: Hosts ride Latham's ton to register 5-wicket win; take unassailable 2-0 lead

Skipper Tom Latham scored a brilliant century to guide New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI here on Tuesday. With this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:42 IST
NZ vs Ban, 2nd ODI: Hosts ride Latham's ton to register 5-wicket win; take unassailable 2-0 lead
Tom Latham (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Tom Latham scored a brilliant century to guide New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI here on Tuesday. With this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Latham played an unbeaten knock of 110 runs to help New Zealand chase down the target of 272 runs. Devon Conway also scored 72 runs in the match.

Chasing the target, New Zealand witnessed a steady start as opener Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill scored regular boundaries. Mustafizur Rahman provided Bangladesh with the first breakthrough when he caught and bowled Guptill (20). Soon after that, Mahedi Hasan sent Nicholls (13) back to the pavilion. The fall of wickets did not stop as Hasan then removed Will Young (1). Devon Conway and Tom Latham then took over and revived New Zealand's innings. Both took their side past the 150-run mark, with Conway completing his half-century.

New Zealand's chase was hampered after Conway (72) got run out in the 34th over. James Neesham then joined Latham, who also went on to score his fifty. After the completion of 38 overs, New Zealand's score read 200/4, with the hosts still needing 72 runs to win from the remaining 12 overs. Neesham and Latham's 73-run partnership came to an end after Rahman dismissed the former. However, it proved to be a bit late for Bangladesh to make a comeback in the game as Latham, who completed his century, took his team over the line in the 49th over.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a poor start with Liton Das being dismissed for a duck by Matt Henry in just the second over of the innings. Opener Tamim Iqbal was then joined by Soumya Sarkar on the field. Both provided their side with a good start after an early blow and took the team over the 50-run mark in the 15th over. Mitchell Santner broke the partnership in the 21st over, removing Sarkar (32). Mushfiqur Rahim then came out in the middle but Bangladesh suffered a major blow after Iqbal (78) got run out, bringing Mohammad Mithun to the field.

Santner then picked his second wicket of the day when he dismissed Rahim (34). While Bangladesh kept losing wickets, Mithun continued to play brilliantly and helped his side post a respectable total of 271 with the help of his unbeaten 73-run knock. Brief Scores: Bangladesh 271/6 (Tamim Iqbal 78, Mohammad Mithun 73*; Mitchell Santner 2/51); New Zealand 275/5 (Tom Latham 110*, Devon Conway 72; Mahedi Hasan 2/42). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Artwork from world's largest canvas painting sells for $62 mln in Dubai

An artwork created from the worlds largest canvas painting has sold for 62 million in Dubai, the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist. The original painting, The Journey of Humanity by British artist Sacha Jafri...

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...

Norway blocks Rolls-Royce's plan to sell engine maker to Russia

Norway will prohibit the planned sale by Britains Rolls-Royce of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on national security grounds, the Nordic countrys justice minister told parliament on Tuesday. Based on Norways west coa...

Wecript, next-generation private & safe search engine, India’s answer to global tech giants

Whats the one thing that you crave for For some people, its financial freedom and for some, its freedom in a relationship. At the end of the day, you need your space, freedom, and control over your life. Privacy and control over your person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021