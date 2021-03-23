Left Menu

Could never have achieved this feat alone: Suarez on scoring 500 goals

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:52 IST
Luis Suarez with the special boots (Photo/Luis Suarez twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Global sports company PUMA has partnered with Uruguay and Atletico de Madrid star Luis Suarez following the player's historic 500th goal to donate 500 PUMA footballs to youth football teams based in each of the cities where Luis has played during his career. Each football was gifted with a special note from Luis to inspire the next generation of talent. "I wanted to give back to the seven teams that have shaped me as football player," Suarez said in a statement. "I wanted to give a boost to the youth teams in need of support and equipment to inspire them to follow their dreams.

"I wanted to pay tribute to the teams, players and fans who have been a part of my journey; Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Madrid and Uruguay are all very close to my heart, so this was a special tribute to them and their communities." In addition to his donation, Luis has included a special message to each club in a letter he has shared with his social media followers after scoring his 500th goal, thanking each team for their support and the impact each team has had on him both on and off the pitch.

"Breaking the record is an individual honor, but I could never have achieved this feat alone. My teammates and the fans have been there with me every step of the way. Sport unites people and brings communities together. I hope the donation and the letter can bring a smile to people's faces. Football has given me so much and I would like to give something back to the people", said Suarez. (ANI)

