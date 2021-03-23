Left Menu

Not a single player will be eliminated for one or two mistakes: Stimac

India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said the young players in the national side will be given ample chances to prove themselves at the international level as he looks to build a team for the future.The Indian team is currently training here ahead of the FIFA friendlies against Oman and UAE.The average age of the squad currently at the camp in Dubai is just over 24.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:57 IST
Not a single player will be eliminated for one or two mistakes: Stimac

India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said the young players in the national side will be given ample chances to prove themselves at the international level as he looks to build a team for the future.

The Indian team is currently training here ahead of the FIFA friendlies against Oman and UAE.

The average age of the squad currently at the camp in Dubai is just over 24. Among them, 12 are below 25, and a couple of them are barely 19.

''It's fantastic to see guys at 19, 20, 21, 23 making it to the national squad. We are trying to build on the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and develop their knowledge,'' Stimac said during the ongoing preparatory camp here.

''We are trying to make sure that in the next four years they become ready to play against the best, and win against them. It's a long process in football, and it takes time.'' India take on Oman in Dubai on March 25 in the first of two international friendlies, with the second match against the UAE slated for March 29.

''The young guns proved it in Indian Super League this season. It's now for them to prove at the international level. I will give them the chance to do so. ''What we are doing here is trying to make them relax, and explain to them that there is no reason for fear at the international level. They need to be themselves and prove to the world that they can play against the best,'' Stimac said.

''There is no reason for anyone to feel scared or have any kind of fear. Not a single player will be eliminated for one or two mistakes but we are trying to work on not to repeat them.'' However, Stimac also said that ''it's a revolving door.'' ''You need to perform and get selected. Age is never a bar for anyone to be in the squad. If you are good enough, you are never old enough.'' The average age of the Blue Tigers at the 2019 Asian Cup was 25.

''We have 6-7 youngsters who can fight, who can chase, and pass the ball without any fear. 11 of the boys who are at the camp have come from the AIFF youth development programme,'' Stimac said in an AIFF release.

''I'm really happy that these projects have been so successful, and are bringing a brighter future to Indian football.'' PTI ATK ATK PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 4 Naxals with collective reward of Rs 22 lakh surrender

Four Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 22 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.They are identified as Dinesh alias Dayaram Naitam 28, who served as an area commander ...

Govt planning to launch Poshan Abhiyan to tackle malnutrition among elderly population

The government is planning to launch Poshan Abhiyan to provide nutrition support to the indigent elderly population not staying in old age homes and are victims of severe malnutrition, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on ...

PM Modi hasn't taken any leaves during 21 years of service: Sources

By Nishant Ketu Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, said that he has not taken any leaves during the last 21 years where he has served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat ...

Artwork from world's largest canvas painting sells for $62 mln in Dubai

An artwork created from the worlds largest canvas painting has sold for 62 million in Dubai, the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist. The original painting, The Journey of Humanity by British artist Sacha Jafri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021