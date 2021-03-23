Left Menu

National Para-Swimming Championship: Karnataka top chart with 94 medals

The 20th edition of the National Para-Swimming Championship was held from March 20 to 22 here at Zee Swim Academy. The Karnataka Para Swimming Association hosted the national level championship under the auspice of the Paralympic Committee of India.

Karnataka won 59 gold medals in the championship.. Image Credit: ANI

The 20th edition of the National Para-Swimming Championship was held from March 20 to 22 here at Zee Swim Academy. The Karnataka Para Swimming Association hosted the national level championship under the auspice of the Paralympic Committee of India. The national-level event saw the participation of 300 para-swimmers from across India. The championship was a huge success as it saw such massive participation despite the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers followed all the safety measures and the protocols issued by the authorities to ensure safety and hygiene were maintained.

While this sports event was hosted at Zee Swim Academy, the Karnataka Para Swimming Association left no stones unturned to ensure the best of the best hospitality was provided to the participants. Karnataka led the championship by winning 94 medals out of which 59 were gold. The state's para-swimmers topped the charts in both individual and team championships. Individual Championship: Abdul Quadir Indori from Madhya Pradesh topped the Sub-Junior Boys, Shubham Narayan from Karnataka topped Junior Boys, Men's Senior was won by Pawan Sharma from Haryana. Ayushi Thakral from Haryana topped the Sub-Junior girls, Sathi Mondal from the PCI team topped the Junior Girls, and Simran Vivek Gaundarkal from Karnataka topped the Girl's Seniors. Team Championship: Karnataka topped the charts with 362 points, followed by Maharashtra with 279 points, followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal. Speaking on the championship, SR Sindia, Secretary of Karnataka Para Swimming Association said: "We are happy to have received such amount of participation even amidst the pandemic. I would like to thank the organisers, the Government of Karnataka, and the other sponsors for making the event a huge success. I also congratulate all the winners who won this National Championship. We will now shine bright at international competitions too." (ANI)

