ISSF WC: India win gold in skeet mixed team event, medal tally goes to 15

India's skeet mixed team comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India's skeet mixed team comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. The Indian team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win a gold medal. With this, India's total medal tally in the ongoing World Cup has risen to 15.

India had won three more gold medals on Monday at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage at the Karni Singh Shooting range, to extend their lead at the top of the medal tally with six gold, four silver, and four bronze. The hosts won five medals in all on Monday to take their tally to 14. They began competition day four by winning the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event, followed by the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team competition, before the Skeet Men's team struck gold in the last final of the day.

India also won silver in the Women's Skeet Team competition as well as bronze in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The first final of the day pitted India's former world number one pairing of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar against Hungary's Champion Rifle shooter Istvan Peni and Denes Eszter, who is ranked nine in the world and won the bronze in the individual Women's 10M Air Rifle in this very World Cup. (ANI)

