Left Menu

Jharkhand gears up to host 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship

Following the success of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which witnessed 394 players turn up for their respective teams in the maiden tournament after the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly halted the domestic events in 2020, Hockey Jharkhand under the aegis of Hockey India is gearing up to host the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 in Simdega district.

ANI | Simdega (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:12 IST
Jharkhand gears up to host 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Following the success of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which witnessed 394 players turn up for their respective teams in the maiden tournament after the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly halted the domestic events in 2020, Hockey Jharkhand under the aegis of Hockey India is gearing up to host the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 in Simdega district. The prestigious championship begins on April 3 and promises to be action-packed with a total of 28 teams vying for top honours including defending champions Hockey Jharkhand while Hockey Haryana will be looking to make it a sweet double after clinching the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021.

For this tournament too, the organisers from Hockey Jharkhand will be paying special emphasis on the SOPs laid out by MHA, MYAS, SAI, Government of Jharkhand as well as Hockey India to ensure players' safety. Hockey Jharkhand's Organising Secretary Bijay Shankar Singh said: "It was very encouraging to receive positive feedback from most of the participating teams who took part in the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021. We had ensured all protocols and SOPs were followed and we also received great support from the Government of Jharkhand. It was this support that ensured we conducted a successful tournament, and we look forward to creating the same environment for the players who will arrive in Simdega for 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 in April."

Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, all athletes and officials need to have the Aaroya Setu app on their devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field. A Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the MHA and the respective state government. Hockey Jharkhand has also appointed Dr Vivek Kishore and Dr Pankaj Kumar as Hygiene Officers who will be present at the venue for the participants' well-being. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Thiago laments emotional difficulty of pandemic football

Liverpools Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara has emphasised the psychological difficulty of playing football in the novel coronavirus era, saying the lack of supporters makes it harder to keep going in the final stages of matches. While man...

Naval project of ‘Extension of Jetty’ at Naval Wharf inaugurated

A major Naval project of Extension of Jetty at the Naval Wharf was inaugurated by Vice Admiral SR Sarma, Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy, on 22 March 2021. Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Chief of Staff, HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command and Shri T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

Shares slipped from a one-year peak, sovereign bond yields fell, and oil prices slumped as a wave of coronavirus infections, a fresh lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions over China combined to curb risk appetite worldwide.The...

UP govt lets CBI prosecute Irrigation Department’s executive engineer

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the mandatory sanction to the CBI to prosecute an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department for allegedly resorting to corrupt practices in the execution of Lucknows Gomti River Front Development...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021