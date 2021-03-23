Jharkhand gears up to host 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship

Following the success of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which witnessed 394 players turn up for their respective teams in the maiden tournament after the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly halted the domestic events in 2020, Hockey Jharkhand under the aegis of Hockey India is gearing up to host the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 in Simdega district. The prestigious championship begins on April 3 and promises to be action-packed with a total of 28 teams vying for top honours including defending champions Hockey Jharkhand while Hockey Haryana will be looking to make it a sweet double after clinching the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021.

For this tournament too, the organisers from Hockey Jharkhand will be paying special emphasis on the SOPs laid out by MHA, MYAS, SAI, Government of Jharkhand as well as Hockey India to ensure players' safety. Hockey Jharkhand's Organising Secretary Bijay Shankar Singh said: "It was very encouraging to receive positive feedback from most of the participating teams who took part in the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021. We had ensured all protocols and SOPs were followed and we also received great support from the Government of Jharkhand. It was this support that ensured we conducted a successful tournament, and we look forward to creating the same environment for the players who will arrive in Simdega for 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 in April."

Advertisement

Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, all athletes and officials need to have the Aaroya Setu app on their devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field. A Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the MHA and the respective state government. Hockey Jharkhand has also appointed Dr Vivek Kishore and Dr Pankaj Kumar as Hygiene Officers who will be present at the venue for the participants' well-being. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)